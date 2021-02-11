Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Raila Odinga’s last born daughter, Winnie Odinga, has revealed how she once moved out of her parents’ palatial Karen residence like a thief.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Jambo, Winnie disclosed that she felt her mother was interfering with her freedom after he came back to the country from the US, forcing her to vacate.

“I am an independent person. I came from living in America where I had the freedom to do what I wanted to do at any given time. I come back home and mum says I can’t go out, she questions the time I wake up. So I left like a thief, I left at night,” she said.

Winnie revealed the decision left her in a rocky relationship with her parents.

After she left her parents’ home, she went to live with her brother Fidel Odinga, who paid her fees after she decided to pursue a Master’s at United States International University (USIU).

Sadly, her brother passed on before she enrolled for the course.

“I didn’t have money, so I went to Fidel, and he agreed to pay the school fees. I was to join the school in the second week of January but unfortunately, he died on January 4th” she said.

After her brother passed on, Winnie turned to her elder sister Rosemary who agreed to pay school fees for her.

However, she realized that she was overburdening her sister since she had her own children.

She turned to her mother who agreed to cater for her school fees.

She also started doing photography work to pay bills.

According to Winnie, she couldn’t ask her rich father to help her with the fees since he wanted her to go back to the United States for further education yet she wanted to do her Master’s in the country.

Winnie has since mended fences with her parents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST