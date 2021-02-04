Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Beleaguered former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, is now on his own after his tribesmen abandoned him to roast alone.

Led by Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, a section of Kamba leaders said Sonko’s tribulations are long overdue.

According to Mutua, Sonko is getting what he deserves by rattling the deep state.

He noted that the flamboyant politician had been made to believe he could get away with his dramatic life as a leader.

“Over a period of time and I think he was misled to think that he can get away with anything because he’s been behaving the same way.”

“He’s been doing the same things.”

“He has been talking the same way for a period of time and he’s been rewarded not only by the state but also been rewarded by the voters,” he stated.

“We have let him continue digging the hole for himself and I think his friends would have been able to tell him that you’re not following the law and that you’re going to get in trouble.”

“Just to go with what my colleagues have said, it is important that to remember that he is innocent until proven guilty and that it should not be mistreated,” Mutua added.

Sonko is facing terrorism, corruption and robbery with violence charges among other charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST