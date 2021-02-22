Monday, February 22, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has said the Coast region must produce a presidential candidate in the 2022 presidential elections.

Speaking in Lamu County on Sunday, Joho, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, said the time has come for the Coast region to produce a presidential candidate ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Joho also asked ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, to back his presidential bid as a way of thanking him for the years of support.

“We have supported you … for a long time, and it is time for you to support us. It cannot be that we support you every other time,” Joho said.

The Mombasa county boss also said his name must be on the presidential ballot in 2022 and asked Kenyans not to treat his bid as a joke.

‘’Those who think my presidential ambition is a joke should know that the journey has just begun. It is time for us to be in the top seat,’’ he said.

He additionally asked residents to avoid being divided on ethnic grounds as the Coast has a representation of people from all communities in the country.

