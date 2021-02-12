Friday, 12 February 2021 – Babu Owino, who is facing murder charges after he shot DJ Evolve at B-Club and left him crippled, has revealed that he has been sober for 1 year and 27 days.

Speaking in an interview with Kiss, Babu said that he has not taken alcohol or smoked bhang for the aforementioned time.

“It has been one year and 27 days ever since I took alcohol, smoked bhang or took changaa. As Babu Owino, am sober 100%,” he said.

The vocal MP decided to quit alcohol after he shot DJ Evolve during a drinking spree at the high-end B-Club in Kilimani.

Last year, Babu said that the unfortunate incident at B-Club made him change for the better.

“I have had my ups and downs. I have my challenges and pasts some of which are dirty. I have reached a turning point and I have decided to make a change.

A change that I am proud of, a change that my family is proud of. Being the MP is not the most important thing. The most important thing is to know who I am as a person.

It has been six months and nine days since I last drank alcohol, I regularly pray and fellowship with my wife who has a fellowship group and I am looking inwards to be a better person,” he wrote last year.

Babu started taking chang’aa at the age of eight when he was growing up in the slums of Nyalenda in Kisumu.

His mother used to brew chang’aa.

