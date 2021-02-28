Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has alleged a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta and members of the ‘deep state’ to block him from vying for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Kitale Town on Saturday, Ruto said despite the plan, he will be on the presidential ballot in 2022 because he has God and the people of Kenya.

The DP also said there are forces pushing that every ethnic group must have a “tribal chief” who will be influential in the voting pattern come 2022 saying Kenyans are not fools to be told how to vote.

“There are those forming tribal chiefs so that they will meet somewhere and decide on behalf of others. We want to tell them that every Kenyan will decide for him or herself. No one can decide on the behalf of another person. Nobody one is a fool to be dictated to,” Ruto said adding that Kenya does not have room for tribal chiefs.

Ruto further said that those coming together for the sake of forming the next government should be worried about the “Hustler Nation”, arguing that the next administration will not be formed in boardrooms but by the electorate.

