Thursday, February 4, 2021 – A vocal KANU MP has revealed that he fears supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 because of what will befall him thereafter.

Speaking on Thursday, Mosop MP, Vincent Tuwei, said he fears supporting Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’ since the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta will start frustrating him and his family.

Tuwei said though he is a KANU MP, he has wishes of joining the ‘hustler nation’

The MP quipped that he feared being arrested and slapped with criminal charges for defending and supporting Dr. Ruto.

“I will never allow myself to be pushed until court charges are proffered against me for allegedly defending Dr. Ruto,” Tuwei said.

This follows the arrest and prosecutions of former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko who has been accused of robbery with violence and terrorism after he allegedly abused Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST