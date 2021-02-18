Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a proud man and will not accept help from anyone just like that even if it is for his own good.

Yesterday, he disagreed with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s remarks on the hustler narrative, even though Baba was just helping.

He argued that Raila misunderstood what the hustler narrative stood for.

Even though he accepted Raila’s defense of his hustler narrative albeit with a pinch of salt.

“While agreeing fully with your defense of freedom of speech and thought as guaranteed by the constitution, we respectfully disagree with your very wrong understanding of hustlers but will equally defend your thoughts.”

“We will work tirelessly to get the narrative positively understood,” Ruto stated.

Raila had defended Ruto after Members of Parliament proposed tough measures to contain the Hustler Narrative.

A bill had been drafted by the National Assembly Security Committee which aimed at punishing people who appear to propagate class division in the country.

The penalty for those found guilty would be a five-year sentence or a fine of Ksh 5 million.

Raila discouraged the MPs from proceeding with their plan arguing that all Kenyans should be allowed to exercise the freedom of speech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST