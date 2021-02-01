Monday, February 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told off a section of MPs from Mt. Kenya over their alleged unwillingness to market him in the region.

This is after the MPs wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta stating that they are not ready to popularise ‘Baba’ in the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking yesterday, Raila stated that he had not assigned any persons duties to market him in Central Kenya, nor does he need their support to popularise himself in the region.

According to Raila, he does not require permission from anyone to tour any part of this country, Mt. Kenya included, and nobody would stop him from doing so.

“No one asked them to market Raila in Central Kenya, if Raila wants to market himself in Central, he does not need them to do that,” Raila Odinga stated.

The ODM leader took note of the political tension emanating from rallies in the country, reiterating that it is among the agendas the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI) is seeking to eradicate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST