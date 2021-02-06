Saturday, February 6, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed claims that he is being fronted by a section of leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta as his favourite successor come 2022.

Speaking at Kivagala, Maragoli North in Vihiga County, during the burial of the late Mzee Francis Chogo, a former mayor in the defunct Vihiga Municipal Council on Friday, Mudavadi said he will seek the mandate to lead Kenya from the voters and his 2022 Presidential bid is not pegged on any endorsement from someone.

He said he aims to transform the lives of Kenyans and turn around the dwindling economy of this country and this will form the basis by which he will be seeking the top seat come 2022.

Mudavadi reiterated the need for Kenyans to interrogate the leaders they want to vote in the office before casting a single vote for them.

He also cautioned Kenyans to be extra vigilant and cautious and not fall into the trap of politics of ethnicity and divisions.

The former Deputy Prime Minister noted that Presidential campaigns are usually delicate and trying and it is his call on Kenyans to shun from listening to leaders who want to use politics of deceit and chest-thumping to divide Kenyans along tribal and class lines within the society.

The Kenyan DAILY POST