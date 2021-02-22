Monday, February 22, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has hit back at ODM leader, Raila Odinga, over his remarks on the presidency in which he said he will never endorse him, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi or even Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya for president.

Speaking at AIC Kyamutheke church in Machakos, Kalonzo said he does not need Raila’s endorsement for the big seat but God.

“Wacha nimjibu Raila Odinga nikiwa hapa kanisani. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka anatafuta endorsement ya Mwenyezi Mungu (Let me answer Raila Odinga while here in church. Stephen Kalonzo seeks endorsement from God),” said Kalonzo.

The former Vice President said he does not believe in political debts, and that no one owed him any debt.

“I did what I did to make this country better,” said Kalonzo.

On Saturday, Raila told off his former National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals that he would not support them for the presidency.

He attributed this to their failure to attend his swearing-in ceremony in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST