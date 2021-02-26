Friday, February 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will not derail his journey to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking in Nandi County on Friday, Ruto, who is the second in command, said he doesn’t care whether Kenyans will reject or support BBI because that is not his priority.

Ruto said his priority is to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is going home in 2022 after serving his two five-year terms.

The DP also said he is ready to serve under any constitution, the current one or after the 2020 amendment Bill so long as people elect him as a president in the 2022 general election.

Ruto‘s remarks come two days after 41 counties passed the BBI with only Baringo and Nandi counties rejecting it.

Ruto and his allies are opposed to the bill that has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

