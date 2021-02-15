Monday, February 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has remained defiant, insisting that his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, had taken the wrong path by driving the country towards a divisive Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking in Nyandarua County yesterday, Ruto made it clear that he is not and will never be part of BBI which is being spearheaded by Uhuru and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

On mending fences with the president, Ruto said there is nothing he can do right now because of BBI differences, but promised to make peace with Uhuru after the planned BBI referendum is concluded.

At the same time, Ruto told Uhuru that he will not resign from the government as the president had demanded him to, saying he is in government to stay.

Nonetheless, he vowed to help Uhuru implement his Big Four Agenda after the BBI referendum.

“I will, after the June referendum, join the president to work together on implementing the Big Four Agenda and other developments that have been eclipsed by the BBI referendum,” stated Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST