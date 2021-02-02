Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – The Machakos senatorial race to replace the late Boniface Kabaka has taken a new twist.

This is after Senator Boniface Kabaka’s party, Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU), pulled out of the upcoming by-election, citing financial difficulties.

Lily Nduku Mwanzia announced her withdrawal from the race, saying she cannot continue anymore.

According to her, she can’t match the financial muscle that her opponents had obtained from big political parties because she was just relying on meager personal funds.

She cited UDA candidate who is being bankrolled by Deputy President William Ruto and billionaire Johnston Muthama.

Besides, she noted that it would be wiser for her to focus on the 2022 General Election other than the by-election.

“My opponents have been handpicked and brought about by governments and are fully sponsored and honestly speaking, it would be a tall order to continue competing with aspirants who are using our own resources to campaign.”

“I am therefore forced to withdraw my candidature for 2021 and focus on 2022,” Nduku announced.

She added that the campaigns were untimely and more preparation was required for the next General Election.

“I want to apologise for any inconveniences caused and ask all my supporters to remain calm as we wait for my party CCU to give direction on this matter,” she concluded.

CCU will, therefore, not be presenting a candidate after the IEBC closed the door for clearance on January 26.

All eyes are now on Former Vice President Stephen Musyoka’s Wiper, Muthama’s UDA party as well as Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap.

Wiper’s flag bearer is Muthama’s ex-wife Agnes Kavindu, while UDA nominated Urbanus Muthama and MCC is riding on former Water Minister John Katuku.

The Kenyan DAILY POST