Saturday, 27 February 2021 – Dickson Munyonyi, the veteran Kikuyu musician who is behind the viral Firirida song, has revealed that he once brewed Muratina for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Muratina is a homemade beer that is popular in the Kikuyu community.

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer said Uhuru paid him a visit in the company of Kenneth Matiba’s son Raymond and he felt he had to show his generosity to them.

He brewed Muratina for them and also slaughtered a goat that they enjoyed together.

This was before Uhuru joined politics.

“At that time, Uhuru had not joined politics. He came with Kenneth Matiba’s son, Raymond, and I made Muratina and slaughtered a goat for them,” he said.

“The beverage was so good that I even packed some for them,” he told Kameme FM on Friday.

According to the veteran singer, Uhuru has always been a good friend to him although things changed a little bit when he ventured into politics.

He revealed that the Head of State has been paying his medical bills after he was diagnosed with a heart problem.

“Since I was diagnosed with a heart problem some years ago, he has been paying my medical bills,” he added.

Munyonyi even performed Firirida song at President Uhuru’s wedding in 1991.

Firirida was first recorded in 1986.

It did well at the time before fading.

The song has yet again taken the airwaves by a storm, 35 years later.

Listen to the veteran Benga singer speaking during an interview on Kameme FM.

