Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has denied ever seeking or waiting for an endorsement from ODM leader, Raila Odinga, for the presidency come 2022.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mudavadi said his remarks were taken out of context to mean that he wants an endorsement.

He said he only spoke of an endorsement in honor of a coalition agreement under the NASA formation which Raila has failed to honor.

“We set out principles on what was to be done once we ascended to power and how we would stay united in the case that we lost the election, till now that has remained just but a document.”

“We agreed that the party that would produce flag bearer in 2017 would not field a presidential candidate in the subsequent election.”

“This is why I insist that an agreement is as good as the people who make it, let us live by our commitment because if we breach agreements it shows otherwise,” he said.

Mudavadi maintained that politics is about endorsements and there was nothing wrong if he was seeking any.

“Let us not cheat ourselves, politics is all about endorsements.”

“We seek endorsements from the business community, form lobby groups and likes.”

“The final endorsement is by the voter so we should not shy away from talking about it,” he said.

While reiterating that endorsement does not stop other candidates from contesting, Mudavadi denied claims that he had been endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I was not endorsed but President Uhuru Kenyatta is a critical actor in an election and if I can persuade him fine, it is his right, he can proceed and endorse me,’ he said.

“We endorsed Raila as NASA candidate, the final endorsement would be from people so those selling the narrative that I am seeking endorsement from him it is only but their wish,” he added.

Mudavadi said he has his own style of seeking a political seat and he understands all the stakes.

“I have my own style, I don’t have to be insulative and shout the loudest for me to pass my point.”

“I believe in issue-based politics and that is what I drive,’ he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST