Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to stay put in the ruling Jubilee Party despite being challenged by none other than his boss – President Uhuru Kenyatta – to resign.

Speaking in his rural county of Uasin Gishu, Ruto, who has fallen out bitterly with Uhuru for being critical of the government in which he serves, described the challenges he was facing as normal in the Kenyan political scene while insisting he would capture the main prize in 2022 despite the hot kitchen.

“At the moment we have some challenges like the urgency on amending the Constitution and other issues, but when it is done with, whether it goes right or left, we will go back to the most important agenda of pushing the government’s development programmes under the Big Four Agenda,” Ruto said.

Despite putting on a brave face, his allies revealed Ruto was planning to ditch Jubilee and run for the presidency on the revamped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Ruto, who is the Jubilee deputy leader, has been under pressure from many quarters to resign for being critical of the government that he is part of.

Uhuru is limited by the Constitution to fire Ruto since the two were elected on the same ticket.

