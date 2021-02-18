Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Presidential hopeful, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, has dismissed claims that he is a project of Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday, Dr. Mukhisa, who left his well-paying job as the secretary-general of The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to join the race to State House in 2022, also denied he is a hustler.

Kitui said he is his own man and has been driven by convictions to improve the lives of Kenyans.

“Saying I am a project is neither here nor there. I heard an MP say I have been sent to ruin Ruto’s chances. Can you think of Kituyi fitting in the pocket of Ruto? What a joke!” he said.

Kituyi said the registration of a party he will use as his political vehicle is underway, adding that he will bring on board reformers.

He condemned ethnic political alliances, saying leaders should come together to seek leadership on the grounds of their ideologies.

“Those who know me will tell you that I don’t believe that the leadership of the country is about bringing together tribes.

“We must all come from certain tribes, but if we say certain tribes are coming together to lead the country, that is the politics where the winners give all the big jobs—CSS, PSs and others—to their tribesmen because it was an ethnic coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST