Monday, February 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has embarked on a mission to change Kenyan politics for the better.

Speaking in Mtwapa yesterday, Ruto defended the hustler tag, which his rivals claim is a movement of unruly citizens fueling a class war.

He noted that hustlers are not violent people as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wants Kenyans to believe, but are just honest people struggling to survive in the harsh economic times.

“We are not violent people.”

“I want to change the way we are doing politics in this country by giving serious priority to the small man,” Ruto stated.

Raila has accused Ruto of hoodwinking Kenyans to believe he is a commoner with his hustler narrative while in the real sense he is condemning them to poverty.

“The word hustler has been taken out of context.”

“Some people are using it to hoodwink the youth who continue to languish in poverty and wallow in a state of hopelessness for their own personal gain.”

“Youths must stand up and fight for their rights.

“The idea of a hustler and dynasty does not exist in our country.”

“All the leaders that we have had before are all hustlers.”

“What is so special about somebody, because he was selling chicken?”

“How does that make you different from President Kibaki who was a turn boy and Mzee Kenyatta who was a meter reader?” Odinga questioned during a meeting with officials of Kenya Universities Students’ Organisation (KUSO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST