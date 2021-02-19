Friday, 19 February 2021 – Karen Nyamu has left tongues wagging after she shared a romantic video with Samidoh, which she claims that she posted by mistake.

In the video that has sparked online reactions, the famous Mugithi singer is seen on his knees gifting her a flower.

The way she captioned the video has left Netizens questioning whether she was mocking his wife.

The caption read, “I would smile because he already went on his knees first. Mwanaume ni kubalance pande zote. Punguza mile,”

Here’s the video.

