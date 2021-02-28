Sunday, February 28, 2021 – City lawyer and slay queen politician, Karen Nyamu, caused a stir on Saturday evening after she shared a video of the famous Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh babysitting their son.

Although Samidoh lied in a past interview that he cut friendship with Karen Nyamu after rumours of their illicit affair surfaced, we can confirm that he is the biological father of her newborn son and they still meet.

In the video that has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, Samidoh is seen bonding with his 4-month-old son as Karen Nyamu laughs in the background.

Samidoh had visited his mistress to spend time with their son, who is named after him.

Netizens accused Karen of mocking Samidoh’s wife by sharing the video online.

The former Nairobi Woman Rep contestant, who trapped the popular Mugithi singer with pregnancy, has spread her legs to who is who in the political scene including Mike Sonko.

She is doing everything possible to humiliate Samidoh’s cool and reserved wife by pulling childish stunts on social media.

