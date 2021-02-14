Home Gossip Hii ndio inaitwa kukula kwa macho! – How do single people survive?... Hii ndio inaitwa kukula kwa macho! – How do single people survive? Eh! Eh! (PHOTO) February 14, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Krnyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SHAME! Fake Bishop, GILBERT DEYA of Miracle Babies Scandal, enjoys police protection despite facing criminal charges (PHOTOs) Shame as YVONNE WANGARI, a married banker, sneaks into the bank’s washrooms to send NUD£Z to her mpango wa kando – Photos leaked. WAITITU is now moving around with the President after he agreed to dump RUTO and support BBI (PHOTO) You will see the promised land but you won’t enter – Look at that guy! Eh! Eh! (PHOTO) JULIE GICHURU and her rich husband shake the internet as they behave like teenage lovers (PHOTO) This is the famous Rock Restaurant in Zanzibar – Imagine relaxing here taking a cold beer (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow