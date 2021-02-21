Sunday, 21 February 2021 – Read the full statement by DCI on the brutal murder of 38-year-old business lady Caroline Wanjiku who was reported missing last week.

Her ex-boyfriend Edwin Otieno is among the key suspects.

It’s believed that his Mercedes Benz was used to dump the deceased’s body in Kajiado after torturing her to death.

Relentless efforts by detectives to trace and rescue 38-year-old Caroline Wanjiku Maina, who was reported to have been abducted by unknown persons one week ago, flicked a despondent note yesterday when her body was traced to Kajiado hospital mortuary.

In the February 13 report at Muthangari Police Station, Wanjiku’s Toyota Axio car was found abandoned in Nairobi’s Kawangware area near Gatina Primary School, a day after she went missing.

The case was then taken over by DCI Nairobi Area Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) working alongside Dagoretti-based detectives, who immediately swung into action arresting four suspects; Edwin Otieno Odiwuor, Samwel Okoth Adinda, Stevenson Oduor Ouma and Mercy Gitiri Mongo.

Heightened investigations uncovered that prior to the victim’s disappearance, she had withdrawn 350,000 shillings from one of the Cooperative banks in Nairobi, before proceeding to meet the first suspect (Edwin) at Ngara for a business deal.

Innocently driving into her death trap, Wanjiku had made a call to a female friend explaining her meeting with Edwin, who was to guide her into boosting her Stima Sacco shares with the withdrawn amount.

Once at Ngara, Wanjiku had been forced into a black KCN 300D Toyota Crown in which Edwin was waiting, before she was sandwiched by the other named suspects and handcuffed.

Acting on forensic intelligence, the investigating team escorted two of the suspects, (Edwin and Samwel) to Kajiado’s Paranai area, being the scene where the suspects dumbed Wanjiku’s body after torturing her to death.

A pair of handcuffs used to restrain the deceased, her company stamp stolen from her car and a surgical face mask believed to have been worn by her were recovered.

Accompanied by Wanjiku’s younger sister, the team then proceeded to Kajiado hospital mortuary, where she (the sister) identified Wanjiku’s body, reported to have been collected at the earlier said scene on February 15.

The body had physical injuries on both wrists and its entirety, with the eyes plucked out of their sockets.

Another Mercedes-Benz Reg. No. KCW 179G, believed to have been used to dump the victim’s body has since been recovered at the first suspect’s home.

With further investigations ongoing, the four suspects are pending arraignment for Murder.

