Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has sent a message to Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati and his South Mugirango counterpart, Sylvanus Osoro, after they exchanged blows at a funeral in Kisii County on Monday.

The two MPs engaged in a fistfight during the sendoff ceremony of Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father, Abel Gongera.

It all started after Arati tried to humiliate Deputy President William Ruto, a thing that did not go down well with Osoro, who could not take it anymore and decided to take on Arati at the podium.

The two clashed in the presence of Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

According to Kabogo, the two leaders can only be best described as fools.

Kabogo further captioned a photo of DP Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga greeting each other joyfully perhaps to show they had nothing personal against each other despite their recent ugly spats.

He said it was thus surprising to see leaders or people fight because of the duo.

This is a screenshot of what Kabogo posted on Twitter.

