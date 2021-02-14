Sunday February 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday attended church service at Africa Inland Church, Kinangop, Nyandarua County, where he was accompanied by an army of Tanga Tanga legislators.

Surprisingly present during the Sunday service was Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, who was seen in deep conversation with Deputy President.

Kimemia is among Kieleweke Governors from Mt Kenya region who are opposed to Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

However, sources said Kimemia, who is a first term governor, has read the mood on the ground and wants to associate himself with Ruto, so that he can be re-elected in 2022.

“Yes the governor has realized that the mood in the ground is in favour of Ruto so he has decided to warm up to the hustler nation since he wants to get re-elected in 2022,” said one of Kimemia’s aides.

Kimemia’s defection to hustler nation will be a big win to Ruto, who already has a cult following in a region considered as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political bedroom.

The Kenyan DAILY POST