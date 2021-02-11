Thursday, February 11, 2021 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced a shortlist of 13 candidates for the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

The position fell vacant in January following the retirement of former Chief Justice David Maraga, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

The 13 shortlisted candidates are; Court of Appeal president Justice William Ouko, Court of Appeal judge Martha Koome, High Court judge Said Chitembwe, Employment and Labour Relations judges Mathew Nderi and Daniel Marete, Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, Philip Murgor and Prof Patricia Mbote, Prof Otinga Mare, Prof Moni Wekesa, Alice Jepkoech, Otondi Ontweka and Brian Matagaro.

Impeccable sources at the JSC say the 13 will be interviewed in the next three months and the next chief justice may be named in June or July this year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and owners of the country commonly known as the ‘deep state’ are said to be supporting Fred Ngatia to succeed Maraga.

In 2019, Ngatia, who was part of Uhuru Kenyatta’s legal counsel in the 2017 presidential election was named as the best lawyer in Kenya.

Uhuru and Ngatia are bosom buddies and this gives him an upper hand in succeeding Maraga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST