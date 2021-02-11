Thursday, February 11, 2021 – An outspoken Tanga Tanga MP, has revealed that he was a pianist at Neno Evangelism Ministry before he became a Member of Parliament.

Neno Evangelism Ministry is a church associated with controversial pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a.

In an interview with journalists on Wednesday, South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, said before he became an MP, he was a choirmaster and a pianist at Neno Evangelism.

The lawmaker said even though he is actively involved in politics, he is a devout Christian, adding that he currently sings praise and worship at the Thika road-based House of Grace Church.

Osoro also defended Ng’ang’a over his controversies, saying he is human and susceptible to making mistakes.

“I see people dissing Ng’ang’a on the things he did in the past. I don’t agree with him on everything, but we have to accept that he is also a human being who is prone to sin. Ng’ang’a is not Jesus, he is a pastor and is also tempted like any other person. He is not superhuman,” said Osoro.

While narrating his ‘hustles’ before becoming a legislator, Osoro said he once lived in the streets of Nairobi after the demise of his parents.

He added that before royalty, he was a hawker and also served as a watchman in Nairobi’s Lavington.

The Kenyan DAILY POST