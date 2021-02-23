Tuesday, 23 February 2021 – Former Kiss 100 radio presenter and the late Mutula Kilonzo’s alleged lover, Caroline Mutoko, has advised Kenyans to keep their family life private.

According to the 40-year-old former radio queen, keeping family and personal affairs private is the best way to avoid destruction orchestrated by third parties.

“Privacy is powerful, no one can destroy a home they know nothing about, “she posted.

Mutoko’s advice comes at a time that many people are parading their private lives on social media and even exposing their kids who know nothing about social media to unnecessary publicity.

People like Bahati and Diana, not forgetting Kabi Wa Jesus and his wife, parade every move that they make on social media.

It’s predicted that Diana will one day dump Bahati like a rotten cabbage and Netizens will hold a party to celebrate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST