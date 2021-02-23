Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, are currently in a celebratory mood after 29 counties passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by Tuesday noon.

According to the Constitution, 24 counties are required to pass the Bill for it to proceed to the Bicameral Parliament.

“If a draft Bill has been approved by a majority of the county assemblies, it shall be introduced in Parliament without delay.

“A Bill under this Article is passed by Parliament if supported by a majority of the members of each House,” reads Article (7) and (8) of Cap 257 in the Constitution of Kenya (2010).

Last month, Uhuru promised Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) Sh 2 million car grant if they pass the BBI and this seems to be working magic since almost all MCAs are passing the bill even without reading it.

Here is the list of counties that have passed the BBI bill.

1. Siaya

2. Homa Bay

3. Kisumu

4. Busia

5. West Pokot

6. Trans Nzoia

7. Kajiado

8. Kisii

9. Vihiga

10. Nairobi

11. Laikipia

12. Samburu

13. Kakamega

14. Narok

15. Mombasa

16. Makueni

17. Nakuru

18. Taita Taveta

19. Nyamira

20. Bungoma

21. Kitui

22. Machakos

23. Murang’a

24. Lamu

25. Kirinyaga

26. Garissa

27. Nyandarua

28. Tharaka Nithi

29. Meru

The Kenyan DAILY POST