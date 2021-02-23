Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, are currently in a celebratory mood after 29 counties passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by Tuesday noon.
According to the Constitution, 24 counties are required to pass the Bill for it to proceed to the Bicameral Parliament.
“If a draft Bill has been approved by a majority of the county assemblies, it shall be introduced in Parliament without delay.
“A Bill under this Article is passed by Parliament if supported by a majority of the members of each House,” reads Article (7) and (8) of Cap 257 in the Constitution of Kenya (2010).
Last month, Uhuru promised Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) Sh 2 million car grant if they pass the BBI and this seems to be working magic since almost all MCAs are passing the bill even without reading it.
Here is the list of counties that have passed the BBI bill.
1. Siaya
2. Homa Bay
3. Kisumu
4. Busia
5. West Pokot
6. Trans Nzoia
7. Kajiado
8. Kisii
9. Vihiga
10. Nairobi
11. Laikipia
12. Samburu
13. Kakamega
14. Narok
15. Mombasa
16. Makueni
17. Nakuru
18. Taita Taveta
19. Nyamira
20. Bungoma
21. Kitui
22. Machakos
23. Murang’a
24. Lamu
25. Kirinyaga
26. Garissa
27. Nyandarua
28. Tharaka Nithi
29. Meru
