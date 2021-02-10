Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – A Kenyan man has excited Netizens after he narrated how he met the love of his life.

According to the man who is identified as Wainaina, he met his wife in 2015 in one of the most unusual ways.

He was just minding his business when her umbrella landed on a tree after it was blown away by the wind and being a gentleman, he climbed the tree and picked it.

3 months later, they met again and got to know each other.

In less than one year, they had already fallen in love and blessed with a kid.

Wainaina and his wife are now married for 5 years and still going strong.

This is how he narrated his unique love story.

See photos of his lovely family.

