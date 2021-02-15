Monday, February 15, 2021 – Faded gospel singer, Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen, celebrated the hyped Valentine’s Day in the village with his mother.

In the past celebrations, Owen would splash photos on social media praising his ex-wife, Farida Wambui, but this time around, he travelled to the village to spend time with his mother.

Owen was dumped by his slay queen Kikuyu wife last year after she eloped with a tycoon.

The singer posted a photo enjoying some black tea and sweet potatoes at his home village in Eshiru, Kakamega County.

“Breakfast in Eshisiru, Kakamega, feels good to be home. Amapwoni and Itulhenje, proud to be a Luyha,” he captioned the photo.

He also posted another photo chilling with his mother in the village and captioned it, “Happy Valentines from me and my mum,”

