Thursday, 18 February 2021 – Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro, has listed the qualities of the man that she is looking for.

Speaking during her morning show with Jalang’o, Kamene said that her ideal man must be rich and good-looking.

According to the soft-spoken radio girl, any man who is planning to woo her must be richer than her since she can afford to pay rent in Kilimani and drive a posh Mercedes Benz.

“He must own a fleet of cars, homes, and businesses. He must also be good-looking. I currently live in Kilimani and drive a Mercedes Benz and so, he must be more financially stable,” she said.

Kamene added that she also likes men who are both street and book smart.

In 2019, Kamene Goro’s body count stood at 27.

She was once dating a Tanzanian man who dumped her like rotten cabbage, few weeks before their wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST