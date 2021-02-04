Thursday, 04 February 2021 – Popular Kenyan rapper, Timmy TDat, has been accused of having unprotected sex with a lady after drugging her.

The disgruntled lady, who is identified as Lavender, a video vixen from Kisumu, alleges that Timmy had a show in the lakeside city and since she wanted to appear in his video, she contacted his manager.

Timmy’s manager instructed her to meet him at his hotel room after the show and that’s when hell broke loose.

She alleges that the controversial rapper spiked her drink and then chewed her without protection.

He then packed his belongings when she was asleep and vanished.

The lady claims that Timmy is fond of doing this to ladies.

Listen to the disgruntled vixen speak.

The Kenyan DAILY POST