Monday, February 8, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for speaking ill about Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Ruto, who toured the Coast region from Friday to Sunday, poked holes in the document saying it will not help ordinary Mwananchi.

Speaking in Mombasa the same day, Joho said Ruto’s tour was useless since the region is united ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

“There are those who believe that Mombasa County, Kilifi and other counties at the Coast are swing votes. Let them be aware that we have planned ourselves and are ready,” Joho said.

He said charity begins at home and he is seeking to unite the people in Mombasa before extending beyond its borders.

“I am sure my brothers in Kilifi and elsewhere are also meeting so when we come out as a region we will speak with one voice,” Joho said.

During his visit, Ruto toured Kwale, Kilifi aand Mombasa counties where he held anti-BBI rallies.

