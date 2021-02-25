Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Justice James Wakiaga has dismissed an application to transfer the graft case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado and co-accused to Migori Law Courts.

The application was by one of the accused county officials, who requested the court to hand over the corruption case to Migori Law Courts.

Joram Otieno had asked the court through his lawyer, George Kithi, to transfer the case to Migori arguing that the offense was allegedly committed in the County.

Otieno had requested the court to expunge the graft case against them or turn over the case to Migori Court.

In his application, Otieno said that the accused together with potential witnesses stay in Migori and would incur extra expenses if the case is handled in Nairobi.

Justice Wakiaga dismissed the case insisting since it is only one of the accused who requested the transfer, the rest are comfortable with the case being handled in Nairobi.

On August 27, 2020, Governor Obado along with other county officials were arraigned in court to face graft charges amounting to Ksh.73 million.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) presented the case in court accusing 11 county officials and 13 companies of embezzlement of taxpayer’s money.

According to the ODPP, Obado’s four children received payments amounting to Ksh73.4 from companies that were transacting business with the county government during his first term as the governor.

Governor Obado and his four children were charged, but freed on a Ksh18.25 million cash bail.

Last month, the Court dismissed Obado’s application requesting the ODPP to reduce the charges against him and his children.

Justice Mugambi determined that all the charges against him and his family are supported by evidence provided by the DPP through Senior State Counsel Henry Kinyanjui.

Obado is also facing a murder charge where he is the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of his ex-pregnant lover, Sharon Otieno.

The Kenyan DAILY POST