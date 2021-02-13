Saturday, 13 February 2021 – Famous Bongo singer Harmonize alias Konde Boy, has found another lady to warm his bed after breaking up with his hot Italian wife, Sarah Michelotti.

The mellow-voiced singer took to his Instagram page and officially introduced his girlfriend, who is identified as Fridah Kajala, a renowned Bongo Movie actress.

Fridah Kajala is a single mother of one and ex-girlfriend of legendary Tanzanian music producer, P Funk Majani.

Harmonize and his new catch are currently enjoying a holiday in Zanzibar.

About 2 months ago, Harmonize’s Italian ex-wife confirmed their break-up through social media and accused him of not having any regard for her feelings.

“I married you because I loved you. You we’re everything to me and I chose you just the way you were. I gave you all my love and I did my best for your happiness something that you didn’t do for me at all. Day by day I found you were completely different and you don’t have any respect for anybody,” Sarah ranted.

Here are photos of Konde Boy’s new catch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST