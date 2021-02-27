Saturday, February 27, 2021 – A shameless matatu driver from Thika was caught on camera breaking the law in broad daylight.

In the video that has spread online like a bushfire, the brainless matatu driver is seen harassing a female motorist and bragging that he is untouchable.

He broke the car’s windscreen and then sped off, telling the lady that even if she reports the barbaric incident to the police, no action will be taken against him.

The matatu driver was arrested after the video went viral and caused an online uproar.

Here’s the video of the rogue driver harassing the lady.

See him looking like a cat that has been rained on after he was arrested and the matatu impounded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST