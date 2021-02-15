Monday, February 15, 2021 – Former Kiss TV host, Grace Msalame, has been hiding the face of her son after she gave birth last year for reasons best known to her.

However, the pretty TV host paraded the face of her son for the first time yesterday, while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

She shared a photo of her twin daughters bonding with her 4 month-old son, who has a close resemblance with Radio Africa boss, Patrick Quarcoo, the man who got her pregnant.

Quarcoo and Grace Msalame started dating when she was an employee at Radio Africa.

Their affair was well-known at Lions Place, where the media house is located.

Quarcoo continued dating Grace even after she left Radio Africa.

She is currently warming the tycoon’s bed after he lost his wife to cancer.

