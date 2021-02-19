Friday, February 19, 2021 – Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has set tongues wagging with his latest tweet, which borders on incitement of some sort.

Taking to Twitter, Kina, who is an ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, having been elected on an ODM ticket, challenged youth (hustlers) to raise and be counted.

The controversial and outspoken senator told the young people, the majority of who are hustlers, not to wait to be handed leadership on a silver platter but use their numerical strength to grab power by force.

He warned the young people to wake up, saying they risk not being the future leaders should they continue in the slumber.

“Kenyan youth, you are not the future leaders of Kenya.”

“Use your greatest asset ‘youthfulness’ and grab the power now.”

“2022 must be yours! Wacheni kulala,” Ole Kina tweeted.

However, his tweet has elicited mixed reactions with a section of Kenyans wondering what he is doing himself to better the lives of young people considering he is a youth, while others accused him of incitement.

