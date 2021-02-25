Thursday, 25 February 2021 – Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has blamed his political detractors after a lady that he allegedly impregnated and dumped exposed him.

The aggrieved lady approached blogger Edgar Obare and alleged that she is 6 months pregnant for the Governor.

She claims that she met Mutua in a nightclub in Mombasa last year and after having unprotected ‘fun’, she became pregnant.

Mutua reportedly ordered her to terminate the pregnancy and when she refused, he cut communication and blocked her on the phone and social media.

The youthful Governor now alleges that his political detractors, who are afraid of his Presidential ambitions, are using the lady to taint his image.

This is what he told Edgar Obare.

Here’s the lady that Mutua allegedly impregnated and dumped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST