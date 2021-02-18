Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for telling Kenyans that he will not hand over power to a thief in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday morning, Mutua said it is funny that Uhuru was saying he will not hand over power to a thief yet he is surrounded by thieves.

Mutua also said the political chaos and impunity being witnessed in the country today is a result of the president’s reluctance to crack the whip on errant government and political leaders to restore sanity.

“The president has fixed himself. If there’s anyone to blame for the political chaos in this country it is President Uhuru Kenyatta because he has allowed impunity to grow over time,” Mutua said.

The outspoken second term governor also called out the president’s recent move to reshuffle and appoint new Cabinet Administrative Secretaries (CAS) saying it was not based on competency but on political patronage.

