Thursday, 04 February 2021 – Lillian Nganga, the wife of Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, recently took a HIV test in public and displayed the results to the area residents to silence her husband’s critics.

Mutua’s political detractors have been spreading damaging rumours concerning him and his wife as the battle for the hotly contested Machakos Senatorial seat continues.

The detractors also spread the rumours concerning the youthful Governor whose appetite for beautiful women is known during the 2013 and 2017 campaigns.

Lillian took the test with other County residents when medics from a local hospital organized a mass testing program in the county.

After results were out, she openly shared them with the county residents in a bid to quell rumours spread by political opponents that the county chief ails from the terminal disease.

She even posted the test kit on social media and then pulled down the post after a few minutes.

