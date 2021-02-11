Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has come to the defense of former senator, Johnstone Muthama, who was involved in an altercation with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in a burial in Machakos County on Wednesday.

Kalonzo and Muthama clashed after the former took a swipe at the latter over his marriage woes.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader in his speech, said he had taken Muthama‘s estranged wife, Agnes Kavindu temporarily and would return her back after making her the next senator of Machakos County in the upcoming by-election.

“He (Muthama) knows where we are and where we are going. Even if he gets irritated, I’ll hand over his wife back to him,” Kalonzo said.

The remarks angered Muthama who rose from his seat and moved to the podium in an attempt to confront the former vice president.

He was, however, stopped by Machakos MP Victor Munyaka.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Mutua, who was also present, blamed Kalonzo for making remarks that demeaned Muthama.

“Muthama was right because Kalonzo attacked his marriage in a public ceremony. No sane man can allow that,” Mutua said.

