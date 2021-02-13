Saturday, February 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s International Criminal Court (ICC) lawyer, Karim Khan, has been elected as the prosecutor of The Hague-based court.

Khan represented Ruto and former Head of Public Service, Francis Muthaura, who were accused of committing crimes against humanity during the 2007 -08 post-election violence in Kenya.

Khan won a secret ballot against three other candidates by garnering 72 votes, 10 more than the 62 needed.

The race to succeed outgoing Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda came down to two frontrunners – Khan and Irish lawyer, Fergal Gaynor, who represented the PEV victims – in the collapsed cases against President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto.

Khan, 50, specialises in both international criminal law and international human rights law.

Previously, he worked as a Legal Officer at the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and later as a Legal Adviser at the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

Khan’s election is good news to Ruto since some members of the infamous deep state were trying to revive the cases facing the DP to bar him from contesting for the presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST