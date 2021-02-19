Friday, February 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has gifted KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, Sh 1 million to complete an important project in Baringo County.

Ruto gave Moi the money during the burial of former Cooperative Bank Executive chairman, Hosea Kiplagat in Cheplambus, Tenges, in Baringo county on Friday.

Ruto, who, steered away from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022, told Gideon Moi to finish the construction of a church Mzee Hosea was building in his locality.

The DP then went on to tell Gideon Moi, who is also the Baringo county senator, that he would work with him since they come from one womb..

“We come from the same region and tutanyorosha huko kwingine pamoja,” Ruto told the mourners.

Ruto and Gideon have not been seeing each other eye to eye but on Friday, they showed signs of working together to succeed the Son of Jomo, who is tirelessly campaigning for his legacy as the clock ticks away.

