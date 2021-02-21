Sunday, February 21, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has blasted his National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals and maintained he will not handover the baton to any of them.

For the last one week, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, his Wiper Democratic Movement and Ford Kenya counterparts, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, have been asking Raila Odinga to endorse one of them since they have been supporting his presidential bid since 2007.

But speaking on Saturday, Raila said he will not support any of them since they abandoned him during his hour of need.

“There were politicians who stood with me until when we went to the ballot.

“However, when I was being sworn-in, they were nowhere to be seen. “Why should I pass the baton to them yet they ran away from me at my time of need?” Raila posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST