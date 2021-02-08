Monday, February 8, 2021 – Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, came face-to-face with the ugly side of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a meeting in Kisumu.

This is after Raila chased him from the podium where he was sitting with other panelists in the ongoing ODM meeting at Ciala Resort.

Obado was forced to sit with other participants in the crowd after his entry as Raila completely barred him from the podium.

Trouble started when Obado, who came to the meeting late when Raila was delivering his opening remarks, headed straight to the podium where other governors and leaders were sitting.

Raila quickly told him to sit with the rest of the leaders and delegates, barring him from sitting at the podium with leaders governors Anyang’ Nyong’o'(Kisumu), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Senator James Orengo and Homa Bay woman rep Gladys Wanga.

“Dhi ibed piny (Go and sit down), ” said Raila as a section of the crowd giggled.

After the incident, Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth also received a cold reception and was heckled by a section of the delegates.

The meeting was called by Raila to consolidate support for BBI by the ODM camp as he seeks to cement support for the Building Bridges Initiative.

The meeting at Ciala resort has attracted hundreds of ODM leaders and delegates across the country.

In his opening remarks, Raila emphasized the need for the region to back the quest to change the construction.

Raila has also moved to strengthen his party by dismissing independents who are plotting an onslaught against the Orange party in the 2022 polls.

Watch video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST