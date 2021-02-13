Saturday, February 13, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for telling his deputy, William Ruto, to resign if he keeps criticising the work of his government.

Speaking on Friday, moments after the Head of State told Ruto to resign, Murkomen said it is unfortunate that President Kenyatta was engaging in a campaign mode at the tail end of his second and last constitutional term in office.

“We have respected you enough, it is your turn to respect us and stop pretending the projects the government has initiated are all yours since we helped you to achieve them,” Mr. Murkomen said in reference to President Kenyatta’s call on Deputy President William Ruto to resign from the government.

“When you see and hear a president talking like Uhuru (Kenyatta) is doing, then you know we have a serious problem in this country and we are faced with very dark moments indeed,” Murkomen said.

“Why is the president in a panic in his last two years in office? Why is he complaining all over yet he is the president of this country? Who is he competing with for retirement? Why is he speaking with a lot of anger?” Mr. Murkomen posed.

The former Majority leader in the Senate called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to borrow a leaf from former Presidents Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki who handed over power without antagonising the people.

“If you are saying your deputy is campaigning is it not the same thing you (Uhuru) were doing in 2010 to 2013 as a Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential candidate? Has it become painful now that it is someone else campaigning?” Murkomen asked.

