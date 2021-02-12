Friday, February 12, 2021 – Famous gospel singer Gloria Muliro has finally found a man to warm her bed, 6 years after divorcing her ex-husband, Pastor Eric Omba, over infidelity.

Speaking to a local publication, the cool and reserved gospel singer revealed that wedding plans are at an advanced stage after meeting her fiance’s family.

“I am in love with a wonderful man of God and what you could have heard is not a rumour. We have kept this a private affair but I can talk about it now because I have the go-ahead from my soon to be husband. After confirming that we will have a lifelong journey together, we informed our families who gave us their blessings,” she said.

Gloria’s soon to be husband is identified as Pastor Evans Sabwami, an American Citizen.

Besides being a pastor, he is an engineer, a motivational speaker and a graphics artist.

The songstress revealed that her fiancé divorced his wife more than 8 years ago and he has been single since then.

Evans lives in Newyork, one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Check out his photos.

