Monday, February 22, 2021 – Supporters of Senator Gideon Moi on Saturday escaped lynching during Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kabarnet town, Baringo County.

Ruto was addressing the crowd when Gideon’s supporters stormed the meeting carrying placards containing his photographs.

The placards were written ‘Gideon Tosha’.

‘Kill them’ some people were heard shouting as they rained blows and kicks on Gideon’s supporters as they chased them away and tore off the placards.

It took the intervention of anti-riot police officers armed with tear-gas to rescue Gideon’s supporters from being lynched.

“Gideon has never bothered to stand with us during hard times of hunger, banditry attacks, floods and Covid-19, so we don’t recognize him at all,” Bartabwa MCA Reuben Chepsongol said.

He was backed by his Tenges counterpart Silas Tochim, who termed Gideon as ‘an absentee’ senator.

Ruto officiated the dedication of St Joseph Kituro Catholic Church Parish, launched Kabarnet market stalls and met residents in the town.

He asked civil servants to serve all Kenyans equally, saying state machinery should not be used to intimidate certain leaders.

“We should stop using the police to influence politics. Kenya is beyond the politics of threats and intimidation,” Ruto said.

