Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has vowed to teach Deputy President William Ruto a lesson concerning the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Rift Valley region.

On Tuesday, West Pokot and Narok counties became the first counties in Rift valley to pass the BBI document.

Only Baringo County has rejected the draft.

Speaking on Tuesday, Moi, who is planning to form a mega alliance with Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya supremo, Moses Wetangula, urged the three not to worry about Rift Valley.

Since 2007, Rift Valley has been the political bedroom of Ruto but according to Gideon Moi, the tide will soon change in his favour.

“Umoja wetu no nguvu yetu. Wabukusu show you have your own mind. Usijali Mambo ya bonde la ufa.Huko tutangeneza. Hiyo ni Kazi yangu. Tengenezeni hapa na mimi uko”. Moi said in Matungu while campaigning for Ford Kenya candidate, Joseph Kalasinga.

The Matungu by-election is scheduled for March 4th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST